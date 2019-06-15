JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Car bomb kills eight in Somali capital: emergency services

Kerala police woman burnt alive;traffic cop held
Business Standard

Man accused of sodomising boy jumps off court building, dies

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

A 25-year-old man charged with having unnatural sex with a minor boy died Saturday after jumping off a court building in Dindoshi in suburban Malad when he was brought for a hearing, police said.

Vikas Pawar was arrested in 2015 by Powai police under section 377 (unnatural sex) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor boy, an official said.

"He was brought on Saturday to Dindoshi court which is conducting trial in the case. When he reached the designated court, he pushed the police guard accompanying him and leapt off the sixth floor of the building. He died instantly," the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 15 2019. 21:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU