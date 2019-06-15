Man accused of sodomising boy jumps off court building, dies

A 25-year-old man charged with having unnatural sex with a minor boy died Saturday after jumping off a court building in in suburban when he was brought for a hearing, police said.

was arrested in 2015 by under section 377 (unnatural sex) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor boy, an said.

"He was brought on Saturday to court which is conducting trial in the case. When he reached the designated court, he pushed the accompanying him and leapt off the sixth floor of the building. He died instantly," the said.

