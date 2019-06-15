Man accused of sodomising boy jumps off court building, dies

-
ALSO READ
Two held for cheating woman under pretext of car transport
Mumbai court reserves order on Alok Nath's anticipatory bail plea
Mumbai police to probe threats to rights activist Ram Puniyani
2 booked for assaulting security guard of high-rise building in Gr Noida
Court grants anticipatory bail to Alok Nath
-
A 25-year-old man charged with having unnatural sex with a minor boy died Saturday after jumping off a court building in Dindoshi in suburban Malad when he was brought for a hearing, police said.
Vikas Pawar was arrested in 2015 by Powai police under section 377 (unnatural sex) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor boy, an official said.
"He was brought on Saturday to Dindoshi court which is conducting trial in the case. When he reached the designated court, he pushed the police guard accompanying him and leapt off the sixth floor of the building. He died instantly," the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU