Man arrested for injuring private parts of wife with knife

Press Trust of India  |  Ramgarh (Jharkhand) 

A man injured the private parts of his wife with a knife and then rubbed salt in Ramgarh district, police said Thursday.

A woman has lodged a complaint alleging that her husband Shiv Shankar injured her private parts with a knife and then rubbed salt at their home in Usro-Soso village on Wednesday night, Deputy Superintendent of Police Prakash Soy said here.

Based on her complaint, Shankar was arrested during the day, and the woman has been admitted to district government hospital, the DSP said.

Shankar works as a driver with the Central Coalfields Limited and is posted in Karma coal project in Ramgarh district, the police officer said.

The couple has three minor children, including a daughter, the police officer said.

Thu, June 27 2019. 22:05 IST

