Man arrested in 6-year-old murder case

A 26-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing a person in Haryana's district six years ago, police said Friday.

Navjot Singh Heera, a native of Ambala, was residing in Ramesh Nagar, He was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh, they said.

During investigation, police got a tip-off on Thursday that Heera would come to Sagarpur to meet his relative. A trap was laid and the accused was apprehended, Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, of Police (Special Cell), said.

During interrogation, Heera said that in 1999, his father was killed by one Gurpal Singh. To avenge his father's murder, Heera, along with his associates, kidnapped Gurpal on July 8, 2013 and killed him.

His seven associates were earlier arrested and convicted.

