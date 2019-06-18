Man filmed masturbating on Paris metro gets suspended sentence

A on Monday sentenced a man to eight months suspended jail after he masturbated on the metro in front of a woman who filmed the offence.

The Bangladeshi man, 48, who works in the fast food industry, was ordered to pay 500 euros in damages to the woman as well as another woman who had reported the same behaviour.

He was also ordered to undergo psychiatric treatment.

The 20-year-old woman who filmed him posted the video on on December 12 and asked the transport authorities to take action. She also filed a complaint for indecent exposure.

The video went viral and several women reported recognising the man and recalling similar offences. A second woman then filed another complaint.

The man gave himself up to the police.

