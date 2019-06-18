Protests outside Mukherjee Nagar police station

A large number of people, particularly from the Sikh community, gathered outside the Nagar police station on Monday night, demanding sacking of all policemen who thrashed a tempo driver, police said.

On Sunday evening, a brawl between Sarabjeet Singh, the tempo driver, and policemen at northwest Delhi's Nagar went viral on

The area where the incident occurred remained tense.

A number of people gathered outside the police station and demanded sacking of all the police officers who were involved in the alleged incident.

In a video from late Sunday night, an could be seen being chased by protestors outside the Nagar police station. He had gone there to pacify the protesters.

Three policemen including two sub inspectors have been suspended for their unprofessional conduct in handling the matter, police said.

Security has been beefed up in Mukherjee Nagar area, where the incident occurred, as the situation remained tensed.

Cross FIRs have been registered based on the statements of the police personnel and the tempo and the case was also transferred to the Crime Branch which will be probed "independently", police said.

of Police (Northern Range) is separately conducting a detailed inquiry into the matter.

In one of the purported videos, the tempo was seen chasing the policemen with a sword. In another video, they were seen thrashing the while overpowering him.

The police said the altercation between took place after the tempo driver's vehicle collided with a police van.

