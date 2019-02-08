JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Citizenship Bill row: Protests greet Modi in Assam

Sudan's doctors union says 57 killed in recent protests
Business Standard

J-K farmers to get 1st installment of Rs 2000 under PM-KISAN in March 2019: Chief secy

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam Friday said farmers in the state will get the first installment of Rs 2,000 under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) in March this year.

The programme will be effective from December 1, 2018 and the first installment for the period up to March 31, 2019 will be paid in March.

The central government has asked states to finalise, certify and upload district-wise beneficiary list in the PM-KISAN portal by February 25, the chief secretary said.

Subrahmanyam Friday chaired a meeting with deputy commissioners via video-conference to review district-wise preparations of beneficiary list under the scheme.

Poor and marginalised farmers of the country, holding land up to two hectares, will get Rs 6,000 annually under the scheme, announced in the interim budget. The payment will be made in three equal installments of Rs 2,000.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 08 2019. 22:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements