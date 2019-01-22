Man gets 3 years jail for abetting wife's suicide

A local court sentenced a man to three years rigorous imprisonment for abetting the suicide of his wife but acquitted his mother for lack of evidence in Maharashtra's Thane.

RV Tamhanekar, in a recent order, also fined Bhiwandi-resident (26) Rs 7000.

Sanjay and his wife had married in 2016 and there were frequent fights between the couple as well as the victim and her mother-in-law Jinsabai, said additional public prosecutor

After one such quarrel on August 30, 2017, set herself ablaze, the APP said, adding that she died in a nearby hospital on September 4.

In his order, the said, "The accused has caused cruelty to the victim and his act was of such a nature as was likely to drive to commit suicide".

Sanjay was found guilty of the charges under sections 498A and 306 of the IPC, the APP said.

