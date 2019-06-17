Man hacked to death in Ulhasnagar

A 37-year-old man from in Maharashtra's district was Monday allegedly hacked to death by three persons, police said.

The victim, Vashisht Yadav, was attacked with a sword near the around 7:30 pm by the trio, including two brothers, a said.

On the motive behind the crime, he said the accused wanted to avenge the killing of their brother who they suspected was killed at the behest of Yadav.

The brother duo are identified as and while identity of another accused is not known, the said, adding that a case of murder has been registered.

No arrest is made so far.

