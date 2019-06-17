Man hacked to death in Ulhasnagar

A 37-year-old man from Ulhasnagar in Maharashtra's Thane district was Monday allegedly hacked to death by three persons, police said.
The victim, Vashisht Yadav, was attacked with a sword near the Jhulelal temple around 7:30 pm by the trio, including two brothers, a police official said.
On the motive behind the crime, he said the accused wanted to avenge the killing of their brother Sundaram Nishad who they suspected was killed at the behest of Yadav.
The brother duo are identified as Sandeep Nishad and Shravan Nishad while identity of another accused is not known, the official said, adding that a case of murder has been registered.
No arrest is made so far.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
