Man held in Delhi for threatening cab driver with pistol

In an case of road rage, a 41-year-old man was arrested in southeast Delhi's area for allegedly threatening a with a pistol and smashing the window panes of the car as the latter tried to overtake the accused's vehicle, police said Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Rajan Bharar, a who had also unsuccessfully contested the 2012 civic polls from Kirti Nagar, they said.

Police were informed about the incident at 3 am on January 31.

In his complaint, Sangam Vihar resident Salman (22), a of a cab aggregator, stated that at 2.45 am when he was waiting for a passenger, Bharar approached him and a quarrel ensued over not allowing the accused's car pass, of said.

Following this, Bharar pulled out a pistol and broke the window of the cab and fled in his car, he said.

Night patrolling motorcycles and picket staff were alerted about the accused, who was nabbed from area after a brief chase, the said.

A pistol and two empty cartridges were seized from him and the car was impounded, the DCP said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that on the night of the incident, he went to attend a birthday party in East of Kailash.

After the party, he went drop his friend home in While returning, an altercation took place between him and the cab driver, said.

Investigation revealed that the accused had procured pistol by illegal means from Bharar was previously involved in three cases, including one registered under the Arms Act at station in which he was convicted, Biswal said.

