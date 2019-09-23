Man killed after being hit by train in JK's Samba district

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

A 45-year-old man was killed after being hit by a train in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, an official said on Monday.

Efforts are on to identity the man who was hit by Archana Express in Bari Brahmana area late Sunday, an official of the Government Railway Police (GRP) said.

He said the body was found on the railway track and later shifted to Government Medical College (GMC) hospital here for legal formalities and identification.

First Published: Mon, September 23 2019. 17:35 IST

