Man killed in celebratory firing in UP's Banda

A 22-year-old man was killed allegedly in a celebratory firing at his cousin's wedding in Uttar Pradesh, police said Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night at Chitha Purva village which comes under the jurisdiction of station.

The man, identified as Chotu Singh, died after being hit by a bullet fired allegedly from Baldau's gun, his other cousin, said police station in-charge

The accused fled from the scene after the incident, Hussain said, adding that a case was registered against Baldau.

