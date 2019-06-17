JUST IN
Man killed in celebratory firing in UP's Banda

Press Trust of India  |  Banda (UP) 

A 22-year-old man was killed allegedly in a celebratory firing at his cousin's wedding in Uttar Pradesh, police said Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night at Chitha Purva village which comes under the jurisdiction of Marka police station.

The man, identified as Chotu Singh, died after being hit by a bullet fired allegedly from Baldau's gun, his other cousin, said police station in-charge Zakir Hussain.

The accused fled from the scene after the incident, Hussain said, adding that a case was registered against Baldau.

First Published: Mon, June 17 2019. 13:00 IST

