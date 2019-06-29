Victoria Pedretti to return in new role for 'The Haunting of Hill House' second chapter

"The Haunting of Hill House" break out star Victoria Pedretti has joined the cast of the upcoming second chapter of the show.

Titled, "The Haunting of Bly Manor", the sophomore season of the Netflix horror anthology series, will feature Pedretti as a governess.

In "The Haunting of Hill House", she played the older version of Nell Crain.

Pedretti announced the of her casting in a video message shared on the official Twitter page of the series.

She said she will take the role of Dani, "a governess who takes care of two very unusual children."



"Our incredible writing team is writing the new season right now and I'm so excited to get going," Pedretti added.

"The Haunting of Hill House", which premiered on the streaming platform in 2018, focused on the Crain family, shifting between their past selves living in the spirit-infested Hill House and their present selves dealing with both the psychological and supernatural demons that haunt them.

The show's worldwide success lead to creator Mike Flanagan and executive producer Trevor Macy signing a multi-year deal with Netflix.

"The Haunting of Bly Manor" derives its title from the setting of Henry James' 1898 novella "The Turn of the Screw", which features the story of two orphans looked after by a young governess, who acts as the narrator.

The new season is scheduled to premiere on Netflix in 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)