Man slashes self after failing to meet actor Shah Rukh Khan

A 26-year-old man Sunday slashed himself with a blade outside the residence of film superstar Shah Rukh Khan in suburban Bandra after failing to meet him, police said.
Dharavi resident Mohammad Salim Alauddin sustained minor injuries in the neck in the incident, which occurred in the early hours Sunday, and was discharged from nearby Bhabha hospital following preliminary treatment, police said.
Alauddin wanted to meet Khan and had been waiting for three hours in vain outside the actor's residence, Girish Anavkar, Senior Inspector of Bandra police station said.
Incidentally, Friday was Khan's 53rd birthday.
