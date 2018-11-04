JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

3 arrested in UP for making illegal firearms

CIC issues show-cause notice to RBI governor for non-disclosure of wilful defaulter's list
Business Standard

Man slashes self after failing to meet actor Shah Rukh Khan

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

A 26-year-old man Sunday slashed himself with a blade outside the residence of film superstar Shah Rukh Khan in suburban Bandra after failing to meet him, police said.

Dharavi resident Mohammad Salim Alauddin sustained minor injuries in the neck in the incident, which occurred in the early hours Sunday, and was discharged from nearby Bhabha hospital following preliminary treatment, police said.

Alauddin wanted to meet Khan and had been waiting for three hours in vain outside the actor's residence, Girish Anavkar, Senior Inspector of Bandra police station said.

Incidentally, Friday was Khan's 53rd birthday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, November 04 2018. 19:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements