Man who escaped from police custody in Nagpur arrested

A man who escaped police custody while being taken to a hospital in Maharashtra's Nagpur city was arrested in south Delhi's Neb sarai area on Monday, officials said.

The accused has been identified as Ceejo Chandran, a native of Kerala. He was arrested by the Nagpur Police under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), they said.

Chandran had escaped from police custody on May 16 while he was being taken to the hospital for treatment. He came to Delhi with the help of a few truck drivers.

Acting on a tip-off that Chandran might be residing in the Dakshinpuri area, police laid a trap near the MB Road, Ambedkar Nagar and arrested him, the officials said.

Multiple criminal cases are registered against him in police stations of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh, they said.

