Man wounded in mysterious blast in J-K's Kulgam succumbs to injuries

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

A man who was wounded in a mysterious blast in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir succumbed to injuries at a hospital here on Saturday, police said.

Mohammad Abbas Bhat, a resident of Kulgam's Chadder village, and two others were injured in an explosion at a scrap dealer's shop in the village on Thursday, a police official said.

The three were taken to a hospital where one of them, Nazir Ahmad, died during treatment, he said.

Bhat, along with the third man Yawar Ahmad, was undergoing treatment at SKIMS, Soura, the official said.

The government has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

First Published: Sat, June 29 2019. 21:15 IST

