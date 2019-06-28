Maratha outfit hails HC quota verdict, meets CM Fadnavis

Representatives of Maha Mumbai Maratha Kranti Morcha met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and congratulated him Friday, a day after the Bombay High Court upheld the Constitutional validity of the community's quota granted by the state.

The representatives called on the chief minister at the Vidhan Bhavan here and thanked him, an official statement said.

Among the representatives who met the chief minister included the Morcha's coordinator Virendra Pawar, Shantaram Kunjir, Ankush Kadam, Amar Pawar and others, it said.

The Bombay High Court Thursday upheld constitutional validity of reservations for the Maratha community in government jobs and education but said the quota should be reduced from the present 16 per cent to 12 to 13 per cent.

