The Islands' is gearing to release a this year, although officials acknowledged Friday there is much work still to be done to alleviate concerns of financial regulators.

However, the launch date of the currency, known as the "SOV", has yet to be decided.

"We plan to launch SOV this year," said Barak Ben Ezr, of Neema, the Israel-based company that is partnering with the Islands government to develop the

A primary issue for the launch is that following the boom in 2017 and early 2018, the crypto-currency market value has plummeted.

"We are working days and nights to prepare the foundations of the SOV initial coin offering, with the goal of being ready to launch once positive momentum is back to the markets," Ezer said.

"It will be done once all stakeholders are convinced that SOV is ready, risks have been mitigated, and momentum is building." and the Islands are working through a multitude of US regulatory concerns as well as the technological and logistical side of issuing the SOV using

The Marshall Islands, a tiny Pacific atoll nation with a population of just 55,000, passed legislation a year ago to develop as legal tender.

The plan has since been criticized by the International Monetary Fund, the Department and bank officials in the

They argue it has the potential for a negative impact on existing banks and for money-laundering, but Ezer believed that once fully developed, the SOV will be one the safest in the world.

The has concerns about "anonymous digital currencies, such as Bitcoin, (which) are often used for illicit purposes by people who want to conceal their identity," Ezer said.

But, with SOV every account would be fully identified and buyers would be checked against the "so only legitimate, can use the SOV".

