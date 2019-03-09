J-K approves holding of elections for constitution of BDCs

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday approved holding of elections for constitution of Block Development Councils (BDC) in the state, an official said.

The (SAC) which met here under the chairmanship of Satya Pal Malik, gave the approval, after issuance of necessary notification in this behalf in consultation with and as per dates to be announced by him, he said.

Section 27 of the J&K (Amendment) Act, 1989, provides for constitution of a BDC for every block. Every BDC would be a body headed by a and other Members.

of the BDC would be elected by the electoral college comprising panchs and sarpanchs of halqa panchayat falling within the block, the said.

He said the objective of constituting block development council is to establish second tier of Institutions for implementation and monitoring of several centrally sponsored schemes and other projects transferred to halqa Panchayats.

