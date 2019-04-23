Maruti launches new version of Alto 800, price starts at Rs 2.93 lakh

India (MSI) said Tuesday it has launched a new version of its entry-level hatchback 800, priced between Rs 2.93 lakh and Rs 3.71 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The model, which has been the country's best selling model for 15 consecutive years, now comes with BS-VI emission norms compliant petrol engine, additional safety features and new design.

Therefore, the price of the model has gone up by at least Rs 30,000 in as compared with the outgoing version.

"With cumulative sales of over 3.7 million since its launch in 2000, has been a symbol of pride for Indian Nearly 58 per cent of customers have chosen it as their first car purchase," MSI Senior (Marketing & Sales) RS Kalsi said.

The new Alto 800 is country's first BS-VI with a powerful engine and high fuel efficiency of 22.05 km/litre, he added.

The model now comes with anti-lock braking system (ABS) and electronic brake force distribution system (EBD). Other standard safety features include reverse parking sensor, airbag, speed alert system and seat belt reminder for both and co-

It also complies with upcoming crash and pedestrian safety regulation.

The new Alto 800 would be available in three variants priced at Rs 2.93 lakh, Rs 3.5 lakh and Rs 3.71 lakh respectively.

The model was earlier priced between Rs 2.63 lakh and Rs 3.93 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

MSI has sold over 3.7 million units of the model since its launch in 2000.

Earlier, this month, the company had upgraded Alto K10 with various safety features leading to a price increase of the model by up to Rs 23,000 in Delhi/

On Monday, MSI had launched its premium hatchback with BS VI petrol engine, priced between Rs 5.58 lakh and Rs 8.9 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).