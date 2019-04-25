JUST IN
Maruti Suzuki lines up Rs 4,500 cr capital expenditure for current fiscal

The investment will go into various initiatives, including new product development, R&D and land acquisition for sales network

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

How Suzuki's Hansalpur plant became Gujarat's top car manufacturing unit

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Thursday said it has earmarked a capex of Rs 4,500 crore for the current fiscal.

The investment will go into various initiatives, including new product development, R&D and land acquisition for sales network, MSI CFO Ajay Seth told reporters here.

MSI had earmarked a capex of Rs 4,000 crore for 2018-19.
Thu, April 25 2019. 15:45 IST

