Maruti sets up skill training centre at ITI-Becharaji; capacity to train over 7,000 annually

India Tuesday said it has opened a skill training centre at ITI-Becharaji, in Gujarat, that can provide training to over 7,000 trainees annually.

The (CoE) at was set up in collaboration with government and will be used to train and improve the level of technical of ITI students in the state and effectively contribute to Skill India initiative, India (MSI) said in a statement.

The centre been set up as part of initiative to impart relevant skill training and benefit youth from the growing automobile industry. It will help over 7,000 trainees become job ready, annually, the company said.

The CoE will cater to students of ITI- as well as students from other ITIs across It will also be used to train shop floor employees from automobile and auto component makers in the state, the company added.

Spread over 11,800 sq ft, the CoE has a capacity to train 150 trainees per week. It is equipped with basic training lab, safety hop, finishing schools for weld shop, and assembly shop along with six class-rooms.

"The will help students from various trades to enhance their skill sets," MSI said adding that having the right skills is the key to employability.

"Automobile industry is one of the largest employment generating sector. It is important students across the ITIs are imparted with the right skills and attitude to earn and sustain employment in the sector," he added.

MSI has has invested around Rs 4 crore to set up the facility and will continue to maintain and run it.

