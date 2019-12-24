JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Home Jiny, a one-stop app for all your household services and grocery needs
Business Standard

Maruti Suzuki Dzire takes top slot in April-Nov, captures 60% market share

The third generation version of the model was launched in May 2017

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Dzire
The company said the model currently has around 60 per cent market share in the compact sedan segment.

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday said its compact sedan Dzire has become the best selling car in the country in the first eight months of the current fiscal with sales of over 1.2 lakh units.

The company said the model currently has around 60 per cent market share in the compact sedan segment.

"Over years, Dzire has created a niche for itself amongst compact sedans. Gaining widespread acceptance, the model was conceptualised keeping in mind the customer demands," MSI Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said in a statement.

The third generation version of the model was launched in May 2017.
First Published: Tue, December 24 2019. 16:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU