Maruti Suzuki Dzire takes top slot in April-Nov, captures 60% market share

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday said its compact sedan Dzire has become the best selling car in the country in the first eight months of the current fiscal with sales of over 1.2 lakh units.
The company said the model currently has around 60 per cent market share in the compact sedan segment.
"Over years, Dzire has created a niche for itself amongst compact sedans. Gaining widespread acceptance, the model was conceptualised keeping in mind the customer demands," MSI Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said in a statement.
The third generation version of the model was launched in May 2017.
