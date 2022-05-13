Maruti Suzuki to invest Rs 11,000 cr for new manufacturing plant in Haryana

-
-
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said it will invest Rs 11,000 crore in the first phase of its new manufacturing facility in Haryana.
The company on Friday completed the process of allotment of an 800-acre site at IMT Kharkhoda in Sonipat district with HSIIDC (Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited), the auto major said in a regulatory filing.
The new plant's first phase with a manufacturing capacity of 2.5 lakh units per annum is expected to be commissioned by 2025, subject to administrative approvals.
In the first phase, the investment would be over Rs 11,000 crore, MSI said.
"The site will have space for capacity expansion to include more manufacturing plants in the future," MSI noted.
At present, MSI has a cumulative production capacity of around 5.5 lakh units per quarter or about 22 lakh units per annum across its manufacturing plants in Haryana and Gujarat.
