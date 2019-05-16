Mayawati, Akhilesh target Modi in Varanasi

In yet another personal attack on the prime minister, BSP Thursday said how can one expect to respect women when he cannot do so for his wife.

Addressing an election rally here along with and RLD's Ajit Singh, targeted and Amit Shah, saying the "government of guru and chela (disciple)" would be ousted from power on May 23, the day results of Lok Sabha polls would be announced.

The BSP again alleged that women in the BJP are scared of their husbands meeting the fearing they might also "abandon their wives".

"As the election is coming to an end now remembers women and talk about giving them respect....How can one expect Modi, who cannot respect his wife, to do so for mothers and sisters," said.

She alleged Modi is also "troubling" Minister

In a press statement earlier this week, Mayawati had said, "I have come to know that in BJP, women leaders get scared when they see their husbands going near PM Modi. They fear that like Modi they might also abandon their wives."



"Under such circumstances, I request all the women of the country not to give their votes to such a person. This would also be their real respect to the deserted wife of Modiji," she had said.

Addressing the rally in Varanasi, the also questioned the on his caste.

She claimed Modi has "lost his sleep" after it became clear that the BSP-SP-RLD grand-alliance was winning.

Varanasi, where Modi is pitted against alliance candidate Shalini Yadav, goes to poll in the seventh and last phase on May 19.

Addressing the rally, said that after May 23, the country will get a new

He accused Modi of selling "false dreams" to the people and then "betraying" them.

He said the BJP and Modi had promised to transform into (city of Japan), but failed.

Modi was unable to clean the though he had displaced boatmen from their places where they earned their livelihood, Yadav alleged.

Referring to sacked BSF jawan Tej Bahadur, the alleged how can one expect Modi to fight terrorists on the border when he could not contest election against a jawan.

Tej Bahadur's nomination was cancelled by the poll authorities.

He also criticised the BJP government in the state over encounter killings of history-sheeters.

alleged that Modi failed to provide jobs to youths and bulldozed institutions such as the CBI and the RBI.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)