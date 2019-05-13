Mayawati attacks PM on his marriage

In a bizzare statement and personal attack on Narendra Modi, Monday alleged that women in the BJP are scared of their husbands meeting the fearing they might also "abandon their wives like him".

"I have come to know that in BJP, married women leaders get scared when they see their husbands going near PM Modi. They fear that like Modi they might also abandon their wives," said in a press release issued here.

"Under such circumstances, I request all the women of the country not to give their votes to such a person. This would also be their real respect to the deserted wife of Modiji," said.

Reacting to Prime Minister's statement with regard to the Alwar gangrape case, Mayawati said Modi was silent on the issue.

"He (Modi) is trying to play dirty over it so that in the elections his party can be benefited. It is extremely shameful. How can he respect others' sisters and wives when he has left his own wife for political gains?."



"He has only said it after I made my views public on the issue....," Mayawati said and accused the of using this "heinous" crime for political motives.

The said her party is saddened and concerned over the Alwar incident and could also think of withdrawing support to the led government for not taking prompt action and " there should not be any doubt in the minds of anyone over this".

