MCC backs inclusion of women's T20 event in 2022 CWG

The MCC World Committee, which comprises spin great Shane Warne, has unanimously backed the inclusion of women's T20 competition in the 2022

The next edition of will be held in and organisers are to announce this year whether will get a place for the first time since 1998.

Warne attended his first Marylebone Club World Cricket committee meeting after being elected to the committee last year.

"It's a hugely exciting time for women's cricket after two great World Cups in two years and it's up to the cricket world and Federation to build on that momentum and bring cricket into multi-sport games," the Australian legend said in Bengaluru.

"What's more, including women's T20 in the will demonstrate that the sport of cricket is inclusive, dynamic and with plenty of opportunities for growth," Warne added.

Former women's Suzie Bates, who has been a member of the committee since 2017, said, "Having Women's T20 at 2022 would be a game-changer."



"Multi-sport events like and attract and inspire a different audience, so it's an enormous opportunity for women's cricket to win new fans, as well as being a chance for to build on one of their core values - equality - and create more opportunities for female athletes."



The bid for inclusion was a joint submission from the England and (ECB) and (ICC), whose is also attending the two-day meeting in Bengaluru.

said, "I'm proud our committee members are so firmly behind the inclusion of women's T20 at the next Commonwealth Games in in 2022."



"The competition will primarily be held at Edgbaston, a superb venue firmly linked to cricket and Birmingham's sporting heritage. It will be significant for the sport in the Commonwealth and raising the profile of an exciting format cricket around the world."



There was a positive update from committee members on the increased priority being placed on women's cricket globally.

FICA, the Federation of International Cricketers' Associations, recently revealed 81% of women respondents and 67% of men believe cricket should be in the Olympics, and women's T20 inclusion in may be the first step on the path to Olympic inclusion.

The MCC is cricket's and its world committee of former players meets twice a year to discuss key issues facing the game.

Cricket was last included in the Commonwealth Games in 1998 when beat in the men's 50-over final in

