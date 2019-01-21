Chandrababu Naidu writes to Centre seeking reimbursement of Rs 3,722 crore for Polavaram project

Faced with fund crunch, N Chandrababu Monday shot off a letter to Nitin Gadkari, demanding early reimbursement of Rs 3,722 crore for the ongoing on

The state is making available funds for the project from its "meager resources" to ensure the ongoing work does not stop, but this is affecting other flagship state programmes severely, he said.

So far, about Rs 15,380.97 crore has been spent on the project. After the Polavaram project was declared as national project, the central government reimbursed Rs 6,727.26 crore and is yet to release the balance Rs 3,722 crore to the state, he added.

"The last reimbursement received from Government of was on June 11, 2018. Since then, there is no reimbursement of expenditure already incurred by the so far," said in the letter.

Over 64 per cent of the overall project has been completed so far. The has been making timely payment for the project "severely restraining" its capacity to fund other development and welfare programmes with its limited revenues and resources, he said.

"Unless the amounts which are due to us are reimbursed immediately by the Government of India, the country is likely to lose a golden opportunity to complete a national project which is benefitting more than five states directly."



Naidu, also (TDP) chief, demanded that the centre should take immediate action to release the reimbursement of Rs 3,722 crore and also approve the revised cost estimate of the project submitted to the (CWC) in August 2017.

He also informed that the has bagged the and Power (CBIP) award for speedy execution of the Polavaram project, which is a lifeline of

broke away from the NDA early 2018. He is now spearheading efforts to bring non-BJP parties together to form a third front ahead of the

