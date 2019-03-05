Larsen & Toubro construction arm bags multiple projects in TN, J'Khand, Odisha

(L&T) Tuesday said the and effluent treatment business of its construction arm has bagged "major" projects in Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand and Odisha.

The engineering and construction company, however, did not provide the exact value of the contract; but as per its project classification, the value of the contracts was in "major" category which is in the range of Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 crore.

The projects pertain to recycle, lift schemes, rural supply, underground sewerage system and others.

"Water & Effluent Treatment Business of Construction has secured orders from prestigious clients across varied states in India," said.

The company said in it has secured two orders from the for the execution of the Athikadavu- Scheme and construction of a new Regulator across the southern and northern arms of the

The Athikadavu- scheme is proposed to alleviate the plight of farmers in drought-prone areas of the Coimbatore, and districts.

When completed, the Athikadavu- scheme is expected to benefit a total of 9,902 hectares of cultivable land, besides recharging the ground water in the region.

It said, another order has been bagged from the Municipal Corporation in for providing an Underground Sewerage Collection system to the newly added areas of the City Municipal Corporation - Phase III under the AMRUT scheme.

"In Jharkhand, the Business has won two orders," the company said adding the first order is from the state's for the execution of the Lift Scheme on an (engineering, procurement and construction) basis.

The Lift Scheme proposes to recharge the ground water resources by filling 366 ponds and other water bodies in the district, to help farmers in a command area of approximately 51,628 hectares.

"The second order from Jharkhand Urban Infrastructure Development Company Limited (JUIDCO) is for Integrated infrastructure development works which includes waste water systems, storm water drainage, water supply & recycle water systems, transport & circulation (road), power infrastructure, smart street lighting systems, and land development in ABD (area based development) area of Ranchi Smart City on an basis," the company said.

In Odisha, the company said a repeat order from the has been bagged for the execution of an Individual Rural Water Supply Project in the Boudh district of Odisha.

The project will cater to the drinking water requirement of 747 villages in the district.

The company said another order from the Water Resources Department, Odisha has been secured for executing a Mega Project Cluster IV. The aggregate scope of work includes execution of 9 schemes with intake points in the for a cultivable command area of 12,900 hectares in districts of Sambalpur and Sonepur on a turnkey basis.

is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, and with over USD 18 billion in revenue.

