Memorial honors Khashoggi, other journalists slain in 2018

Twenty-two journalists killed in 2018 had their names added to a Washington memorial Monday as warned of growing threats to around the world.

Among the names added to the Memorial at the Newseum were Jamal Khashoggi, the exiled Saudi dissident killed in Turkey, and AFP Shah Marai, among 25 people killed in a bomb attack in April 2018.

"The memorial and this annual rededication event remind us all every day that the world is an increasingly dangerous place for those who gather and report the news," said Gene Policinski, of the

The peril for journalists, he noted, can come just as much from "the inherent dangers of reporting from the battlefield or the storm front" as "from being targeted by criminals, terrorists or repressive governments." of The Washington Post, where Khashoggi was a contributor, stressed the need to seek justice for his slain colleague.

"If he can be murdered with impunity no is safe," Hiatt told the ceremony. "If the crime can be committed inside a diplomatic mission... then no location is safe." Khashoggi, a royal insider, was killed and dismembered in the in what said was a "rogue" operation, but the CIA has reportedly said the murder was likely ordered by

The memorial now carries the names of 2,344 journalists killed since 1837, just a fraction of those who have lost their lives gathering and delivering -- an estimated 54 last year alone.

"This ceremony and the memorial represents the opportunity to remember what happens with them and the opportunity to not forget," said Yadira Aguagallo, the partner of Paul Rivas, a for Ecuador's killed last year along with and their

The team were captured and killed by former Colombian rebels during a reporting assignment on drug trafficking on the border between the two countries.

Others whose names were added included and Philip Aaron Smeltzer, members of a television crew killed reporting on a tropical storm in

"It means that Mike and Phil aren't forgotten," said Mandy Nottingham, a former colleague of the pair at television.

"Their work continues because we don't let it die with them.

