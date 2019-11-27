25 years of Mercedes-Benz's India manufacturing: Over 110,000 units sold

German luxury car maker on Wednesday marked 25 years of producing vehicles in India where it has sold around 110,00 locally made cars.

The company had first started assembling cars in India in 1994 with its production site located in the Tata Motors (then Telco) premises before shifting to its own unit.

It is also celebrating 10 years of new manufacturing plant at Chakan in Pune, which was inaugurated in 2009. The company has invested Rs 2,200 crore till date at the facility which is spread over 100 acres. Around 730 people work at the plant.

portfolio produced in Pune comprises a wide range of models Sedans of the C-Class, E-Class, S-Class and CLA Coup as well as Maybach S-Class and SUVs GLA, GLC, GLE and GLS, the company said in a statement.

AG member of the board of management, production and supply chain management Jrg Burzer said, "To produce, where our customers are located, distinguishes our Mercedes-Benz Cars global production network...As the country's largest luxury carmaker, both anniversaries celebrated this year are significant landmarks for us, the region of Pune and an important sign for the local luxury car market in India."



executive director, operations Piyush Arora said the Chakan manufacturing facility is the backbone of the company's growth story in India and, serves a very important role within the network especially for setting up a new local assembly facility or ramp up of series production across geographies.

"From its humble beginning 25 years back to its current position of strength of being a leading local assembly plant in the global production network, has successfully established the prowess of local manufacturing in India," he added.

Last year, the company had said it has crossed 1 lakh sales milestone of locally assembled cars in India. In the January-September period this year, it has sold 9,915 units.

Managing Director and CEO Martin Schwenk said the milestone of completion of 25 years for Mercedes-Benz is a tribute to its customers who have been appreciating the company's products and services.

"This success is also a result of the relentless contribution of passionate people behind the brand, which includes our employees, dealer partners, their teams and our suppliers," he added.