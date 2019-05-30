JUST IN
Mercury rises in Delhi, heat wave forecast for next one week

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The mercury rose by a few notches in the national capital on Thursday morning to settle at 26.8 degrees Celsius, with heat wave likely to sweep Delhi for the next one week.

The maximum temperature is expected to hit 44 degrees Celsius later in the day, according to the MeT office.

The minimum temperature settled at 26.8 degrees Celsius while the relative humidity was recorded at 41 per cent, a MeT department official said.

"Heat wave conditions are expected in some pockets of the city with temperature soaring up to 44 degrees," an official said.

The weatherman has forecast heat wave conditions for the next seven days.

The city had recorded a high of 43.1 degrees Celsius and a low of 23.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

