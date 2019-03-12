Met Rakesh Asthana in Dubai, he threatened to make my life hell: Christian Michel tells Delhi court

Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in chopper scam case, claimed in a court Tuesday that former CBI met him in and threatened to make his life hell inside jail if he did not toe the line of the agency in its investigation in the scandal.

"Sometime back met me in and threatened that my life would be made hell and that's what is going on. My next door inmate is (gangster) Chotta Rajan... I don't understand what crime I have committed to be put along with those who have killed several people," he said.

Michel, who was present in the courtroom, also told the court that he was put in the prison with 16-17 Kashmiri separatist leaders.

The statements were made by Michel before allowed the to interrogate him inside in

The court said the agency will quiz him tomorrow and the day after.

A will remain present and Michel's is also allowed a limited access during interrogation, for half an hour in the morning and in evening, it said.

The court took note of Michel's submission alleging mental torture inside the jail and directed authorities to produce the CCTV footage and reports by Thursday based on which he was shifted to a high-security ward.

On Monday, the court asked the jail authorities to submit their reply on the agency's plea and issued a production warrant for Tuesday for Michel after his alleged mental torture inside the jail.

Michel was arrested by on December 22 last year after his extradition from

The court previously lashed out at the jail authorities for failing to justify the shifting of Michel to a high-security cell in isolation, saying it will start an inquiry if it does not get a proper response.

Michel is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the chopper scam by and The others are and

