Auto Expo 2020: MG Motor unveils Hector Plus, India's first 'internet car'

MG Motor India on Thursday showcased its new SUV 'Hector Plus' that is scheduled to go on sale later this year. Hector Plus is a 6- and 7-seater addition to the Hector brand that the company claims is India's first internet car.
HECTOR PLUS is designed to build on the success of HECTOR and has a more premium look and customisable seating configuration, along with revamped interiors and exteriors, MG Motor India President and Managing Director Rajeev Chaba said at the Auto Expo. He added that the new model is scheduled to go on sale later this year.
MG Motors is owned by China's SAIC Motor Corporation.
MG Motor India is showcasing a total of 14 internet, electric and autonomous cars across hatchback, sedans and utility vehicle segments at the Auto Expo here.
