MHA orders withdrawal of over 7,000 paramilitary personnel from Kashmir

-
ALSO READ
"Article 370 is temporary, not permanent", says Amit Shah in Parliament
BJP has zero tolerance towards terror, says Home minister Amit Shah
Centre now has the power to declare any area in J&K 'disturbed' under AFSPA
Amit Shah moves resolution in Lok Sabha to bring Bill for reorganising J-K
Will ensure good working environment, health for police personnel: Shah
-
The Union Home Ministry has ordered "immediate" withdrawal of over 7,000 paramilitary troops from Kashmir after a security review, officials said on Tuesday.
A total of 72 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have been ordered to "revert" to their locations across the country, they said. One such company has about 100 personnel.
These units drawn from the CRPF, BSF, ITBP, CISF and the SSB were sent to the Kashmir Valley after the Centre abrogated Article 370 provisions in Jammu and Kashmir.
As per the order issued on Monday, while 24 companies of the Central Reserve Police Force are being withdrawn, 12 each of the Border Security Force, Central Industrial Security Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Sashastra Seema Bal are being sent back.
About 20 such companies were withdrawn from the valley early this month.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU