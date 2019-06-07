Minor abducted, raped in Rajasthan's Bikaner

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by two youths in Rajasthan's district, police said Friday.

members of the girl have lodged a complaint against Pannaram Meghwal (21) and Manglaram Meghwal (20), both residents of district, in this regard.

Nokha said the incident allegedly took place on June 5, when the bike-borne youths forcibly took the girl to a secluded place.

She had gone to the market with her sister.

The accused allegedly raped her and fled, the said.

The medical examination of the girl was done and the preliminary investigation had confirmed rape, the added.

He said the search for the accused was on.

A case under Sections 363 (kidnapping) and 376-D (gangrape) of the IPC and the POCSO Act has been registered.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)