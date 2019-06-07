Starc fastest to 150 ODI wickets

pace spearhead became the fastest to 150 wickets in One-day Internationals on way to his match-winning five-wicket haul against the in here.

Starc's sixth five-wicket haul derailed West Indies' chase in their tie at on Thursday.

His figures of five for 44 guided to a 15-run win over the

Starc surpassed great to the fastest to 150 wickets. The Australian achieved the milestone in 77 ODIs, a match quicker than Saqlain.

New Zealand's is in the third spot, having reached the landmark in 81 ODIs, followed by (82) and Ajantha Mendis (84).

