Minor raped, blackmailed by teenager

-
ALSO READ
Female foeticide: Woman in advance pregnancy dies during
Thousands protest against abortion in Paris
HC allows abortion in 30th week as foetus found to have birth defect
Missing Kenyan activist found dead from botched abortion: police
Woman seeks termination of 30-week pregnancy, approaches HC
-
A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a teenager, who also blackmailed her after taking objectionable videos when she refused to get an abortion, police said Saturday.
The girl approached the police along with her father and lodged a complaint on Friday, alleging that she was raped by the accused, Nagaraju (19), who promised to marry her, the police said.
After the victim got pregnant, Nagaraju asked her to undergo an abortion, but the girl refused. In a fit of rage, the accused physically assaulted the girl, stripped her and took videos of her last Saturday, a police officer said.
The accused, who is a student, has been blackmailing her since, the officer said.
A case has been registered against Nagaraju under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, and charges of rape, kidnapping and others have been slapped against him under the Indian Penal Code, the officer added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU