JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Saudi junior foreign minister to visit India on Monday

Indian women gift England 3rd women's T20 match, lose series 0-3
Business Standard

Minor raped, blackmailed by teenager

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a teenager, who also blackmailed her after taking objectionable videos when she refused to get an abortion, police said Saturday.

The girl approached the police along with her father and lodged a complaint on Friday, alleging that she was raped by the accused, Nagaraju (19), who promised to marry her, the police said.

After the victim got pregnant, Nagaraju asked her to undergo an abortion, but the girl refused. In a fit of rage, the accused physically assaulted the girl, stripped her and took videos of her last Saturday, a police officer said.

The accused, who is a student, has been blackmailing her since, the officer said.

A case has been registered against Nagaraju under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, and charges of rape, kidnapping and others have been slapped against him under the Indian Penal Code, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, March 09 2019. 14:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements