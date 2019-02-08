Mitchell's controversial LBW raises new debate on DRS

An inside edge was apparent even without the but batsman fell to a contentious LBW call during the second T20 International against which also triggered a debate on the spirit of the game.

Mitchell, who made his debut in the first T20 in Wellington, was at the centre of a massive DRS controversy during the second game here.

He was given out LBW to Krunal Pandya in the seventh over of New Zealand's innings by the on-field umpires and opted for a review on the insistence of his Kane Williamson, who was at the non-striker's end.

TV replays clearly showed there was an inside edge and a huge spot on the hotspot could also be detected as the ball passed the bat but he was still given out by third umpire

"This is a horror decision," said the on-air commentators.

Williamson expressed his dismay to the umpires and asked to Mitchell to stop.

The situation became a little animated when former and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni had a word with Williamson and the umpire in the presence of

But in the end, the on-field umpires went by the rule book and Mitchell had to make his way back to the dugout.

The only way Mitchell could have survived was if Rohit had called him back after replays on the big screen made it clear that there was an inside edge before the ball hit the batsman's pads.

But the Kiwis, bestowed the spirit of the game award by the ICC quite often, had to accept the controversial call.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)