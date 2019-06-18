Mizoram police rescues 8 minor Rohingya girls

Eight Rohingya girls, suspected to be victims of human trafficking, were rescued from a village near the Mizoram- border in district, (DIG) of Police of Northern Range said here Tuesday.

The girls, all of them minors, were rescued from Dungtkang village on Monday, the DIG said, adding that they were being taken to from via Khiangte told that the girls were produced before the on Tuesday.

He said police have not ruled out the involvement of human traffickers operating in the Sabulara area in where the Rohingya refugees were given shelter.

"Though they were travelling and entering without valid documents, the court is not likely to send them to police custody. They will be either handed over to NGOs or women protective homes run by the Social Welfare Department," he said.

Eight Rohingya women, who were trying to enter without any travel documents, were detained by the at the Mizoram- border Vairengte Police check-post on April 25.

They had claimed that they were from the in Bangladesh's Sabulara.

They also told police that some people abducted them from a market in on April 19 and brought them to Silchar in

The rescued Rohingya women have been kept in a Social Welfare Department-run protective home for women.

A senior said while the was ready to hand over the abducted girls to reputed NGOs in the country, the advised against the move.

"Absence of extradition treaty between and made it impossible to hand over the trafficked girls to Myanmar even as the girls came from Rakhine state in that country," the said, adding that the would never accept Rohingya community members as citizens of the country.

The government was in a dilemma when some (AA) militants, who underwent medical treatment in the state last year, were to be deported as handing them over to the Tatmadaw (Myanmar Army) would mean speedy execution of the insurgents, he said.

Though Mizoram's informed the that force might be used to deport over 200 Myanmar refugees taking shelter in south Mizoram's district in accordance with the diktat of the Ministry of Home Affairs, such action might invite intervention from international human rights bodies, the added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)