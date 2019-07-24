Mj Rodriguez, Amber Riley to feature in 'Little Shop of Horrors' LA revival

Mj Rodriguez and Amber Riley are set to star in Los Angeles area's Off Broadway revival of "Little Shop of Horrors".

According to Entertainment Weekly, "Pose" star Rodriguez will play Audrey, the co-worker and love interest to George Salazar's leading man Seymour.

Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist who starts feeding the fast-growing plant called Audrey II.

Riley, best known for "Glee", will lend her voice to Audrey II.

The LA production will open a month ahead of the New York take, which stars Riley's "Glee" co-star Jonathan Groff, beginning September 17 and running through October 20.

The show, which is based on a 1960 film, opened Off Broadway in 1982 and ran for five years. It was also adapted to into a feature film 1986 and a Broadway production in 2003.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)