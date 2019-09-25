JUST IN
Business Standard

PM Modi again invites US Prez Donald Trump to visit India with family

Modi on Tuesday again reminded President Trump of the invitation and left it to him to decide the time for the visit

Press Trust of India  |  New York 

Modi, Trump
US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi talk to reporters after their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session, on Tuesday. Trump called Modi ‘the father of India’ and a version of ‘Elvis’ Presley | Pho

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reminded US President Donald Trump of his invitation to him to visit India along with his family.

Modi on Sunday extended an invitation to Trump to visit India with his family as he addressed over 50,000 Indian-Americans at the 'Howdy, Modi' event at the NRG stadium in Houston. Trump had joined Modi at the event.

"We want you to come to India with your family, and give us the privilege of welcoming you. Our friendship, and the Indian-American shared dream...we will give it a new future," Modi had said.

Modi on Tuesday again reminded President Trump of the invitation and left it to him to decide the time for the visit, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale told reporters after the two leaders met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.
First Published: Wed, September 25 2019. 00:25 IST

