PM Modi again invites US Prez Donald Trump to visit India with family

Prime Minister on Tuesday reminded US President of his invitation to him to visit India along with his family.

Modi on Sunday extended an invitation to Trump to visit India with his family as he addressed over 50,000 Indian-Americans at the 'Howdy, Modi' event at the NRG stadium in Houston. Trump had joined Modi at the event.

"We want you to come to India with your family, and give us the privilege of welcoming you. Our friendship, and the Indian-American shared dream...we will give it a new future," Modi had said.

Modi on Tuesday again reminded President Trump of the invitation and left it to him to decide the time for the visit, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale told reporters after the two leaders met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.