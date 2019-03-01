Modi had warned Pak not to harm our soldier: Adityanath

Referring to the release of Air Force Wing Abhinandan Varthaman, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said Friday that Narendra had warned not to harm him.

Addressing a gathering at a Shivratri fair at Junagadh town in Gujarat, Yogi said was a "strong prime minister".

"There was a time when used to attack us indiscriminately. And we know how difficult it was in the past to secure the release of our soldiers from their custody.

"This time, our brave IAF pilots destroyed fighter planes before they could enter Indian territory," he said.

"He (Modi) made it clear that we will not compromise. A warning was given that will face consequences if anything happens to the soldier. Only a can show such a willpower," he said.

The ongoing Shivratri fair at Junagadh has been declared as a 'Mini Kumbh' by the BJP government in

Adityanath said over 30 crore people have taken holy dip at the during the Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj so far.

"In 2013, had reported on lack of cleanliness, discrimination and many other issues during the Kumbh. But this time we have put a full stop to such questions. We could do that because we had Modi's guidance," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)