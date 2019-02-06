Modi looks shattered, refrain from saying 'murdabad' to him: Rahul to party workers

Noting that looks visibly "shattered" following the Rafale issue, Wednesday asked party workers to stay away from using the "murdabad" slogan against his political adversary.

Instead, he asked his party workers to win over the BJP with love and affection, "which is what the stands for".

The workers had shouted "murdabad" in unison when their party took Narendra Modi's name during a public meeting here.

"These words (murdabad) are used by the BJP/RSS people. We, in Congress, do not use these words as we believe in love and affection," Gandhi told party workers.

Stating that the Congress will be able to defeat the BJP in the elections without giving way to hatred, Gandhi said, "There has been a change in facial expressions of He is being surrounded from all corners".

"Wherever he (Modi) looks, there is Rafale, kisan, mazdoor and women. is now being gheraoed by all. There has been change in his face, mood and expressions. We have not done it with hatred. We have questioned him with love. We have done it by using love. We will defeat him," Gandhi said.

He hoped the Congress will use the same love to defeat the ruling in Odisha.

Later, the Congress danced with local tribal men and women at the meeting venue.

