LS polls: Modi seeking votes in name of fake nationalism, says Kejriwal

Minister Thursday accused of seeking votes in the name of "fake nationalism" and said he has done nothing in the last five years except jumlebaazi, foreign tours and lectures.

In response to Modi's comments that government brought "nakampanthi" (non-performance) model of governance, Kejriwal said his party has addressed issues related to education, health, and water and asked what have you done.

In a tweet, Kejriwal charged, Modi has done nothing in the last five years except jumlebaazi, foreign tours and lectures and that is the reason he is seeking votes in make of fake nationalism.

Kejriwal said the people of have sought answers of three questions from you for which you had no answers.

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday sought answer to three questions from Modi: "Why didn't the pass an ordinance and stop sealing in Delhi? In 2014, PM promised full statehood for Delhi. Why did the not grant full statehood?



Modi Wednesday launched a blistering attack on the AAP in his first rally in the national capital, accusing the Arvind Kejriwal-led governmentof supporting the "tukde-tukde gang" and bringing in "nakampanthi" (non-performance) model of governance.

He said there are four models-- 'naampanthi' (dynastic politics), 'vaampanthi' (left politics) and dam and 'damanpanthi' (hooliganism) and 'vikaspanth' (those who believe in development).

"But Delhiis the only state where we learnt about the fifth model. Delhihas seen 'nakampanthi' (non-performance) which created anarchy and betrayed the peopleof the country," Modi said.