Monsoon brings down temperature in Goa

The south-west monsoon, which arrived in two days back, has brought down the temperature in the state, the (IMD) said on Saturday.

It predicted light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers at most place in the state over the next five days.

After the arrival of monsoon on Thursday, there has been amarked fallin the maximum temperature, it said.

"The highest maximum temperature of28 degrees Celsius was recorded atPanjim (North Goa) and Mormugao (South Goa). But there wasno large change in minimum temperature and itwas normalover North and South districts," the IMD said.

"The lowest minimum temperature of24 degrees Celsius was recorded at Panaji and Mormugao," it added.

The department predicted that light to moderate rain and thundershowers are likely to occur at most place in the state over the next five days.

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in North and South districts, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)