2 minor girls 'sexually assaulted' in separate incidents

Two incidents of alleged sexual on minor girls were reported here, police said Saturday.

In one incident, a 60-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a minor girl, the police said.

The man called the girl to his house Thursday last when her parents were not at home, and under the pretext of offering fruit allegedly sexually assaulted her, the police said.

The girl informed her mother about the abuse when she returned home, they said.

Based on a complaint, a case under POCSO Actwas registered and the elderly man was arrested, they added.

In the other incident, aminor girl was allegedly sexually abused by her alcoholic father, police said.

Following a complaint made by the girls mother, the drunkard was take into custody, they added.

