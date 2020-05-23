Mortar shell defused near LoC in J&K's Rajouri

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

A mortar shell, which had remained unexploded during Pakistani shelling, was detected in a farm near the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

The rusted shell was unearthed when a farmer was busy ploughing his field with a tractor at Darshan Nagar locality of Nowshera sector, the officials said.

They said the Army's bomb disposal squad rushed to the spot and safely defused the mortar shell, averting a major tragedy.

