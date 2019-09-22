MP:220-bed super speciality unit comes up at govt-run hospital

A Rs 150-crore super-speciality facility with advance medical services for patients has come up at the government-run Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College and Hospital at Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath inaugurated the 220-bed super-speciality block at the hospital on Saturday, and said his government was working hard to make MP a "numero uno state" in health care in the country.

Treatments for illness related to neurology (brain and spinal cord), heart, kidney and neo-natal ailments will be provided there, the facility's director Dr Y R Yadav told PTI on Sunday.

There are also plans to expand the facility to provide treatments for more ailments, including in paediatrics and plastic surgery, he said.

"It is a big leap in medical education for the state as the facility will also provide advance practical training to medical students," he said.

Yadav said Rs 150 crore has been invested in setting up the infrastructure and equipment with one-time contribution from the central and state governments in 60:40 ratio.

The state government will bear the recurring expenditure of various heads, including salary, he said, adding the facility will have 101 doctors and 450 paramedics.

A large number of patients from different districts of eastern Madhya Pradesh come to Jabalpur for treatment and the facility is expected to be a boon for them.

