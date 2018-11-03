MP:CM Chouhan's brother-in-law joins Congress

Shivraj Singh Chouhan's joined the Saturday, saying the state needs and not as the CM.

Masani is the brother of Chouhan's wife

He joined the in the presence of its unit and another in Delhi, and said needs a leader like Nath not

Polls in the state are scheduled to be held on November 28.

" does not need Shivraj but Nath. We all know how Chhindwara has been developed and is identified with The state also needs to be identified with him," Masani said.

Nath represents Chhindwara in the Lok Sabha.

While he lashed out at the for ignoring "kaamdars" (those who work) at the cost of "naamdars" (big names), Masani said he should not be projected as a family member of but only as his relative.

"My name is My family lineage and 'gotra' are different," he said.

Kamal Nath told reporters that all sections of society are affected by Chouhan's misrule, and the decision of Masani to join the is a reflection of people's wish to chart a new course of development in the state.

The has been in power in the state since 2003.

Interestingly, former and Congress veteran Digvijay Singh had suffered a somewhat similar embarrassment in 2004 when his brother joined the after the elder brother lost the 2003 assembly elections.

later returned to the Congress.

Commenting on Saturday's developments, Congress media cell's said, "It shows how unrest is brewing in the BJP because of misrule of the "



"In the last 15 years it has failed to do anything significant for women, the labour class, farmers, youth and businesses except making tall promises.

"Other BJP leaders including some ministers, MLAs and prominent party leaders are feeling suffocated and will soon come to the Congress fold," Oza claimed.

Chouhan's son said it was Masani's personal decision.

"He is my Mama (uncle), I respect him. So I don't want to comment. It was his personal decision," Kartikeya Chouhan said.

