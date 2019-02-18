Monte Carlo settles trademark row with Skoda Auto

Garments manufacturer Fashions Monday said it has entered into an agreement with allowing the automaker to use its trademark 'Monte Carlo'.

The agreement between the two parties comes a year after a had admitted a trademark violation plea for infringement of trademark owned by Fashions Ltd against from using the brand name with respect to a new Monte Carlo

Under the agreement, Skoda has obtained a licence from to use its trademarks 'Monte Carlo', in the whole of India in respect of its products comprising only of cars, cars accessories and spare parts as well as on packaging, promotional and associated therewith.

"We have agreed to give Skoda a licence to use our brand name to market and sell their Monte Carlo edition of cars. This is a for both the companies," Monte Carlo Fashions said in a statement.

However, the company hopes that this case will set a precedent and ensure that corporate organisations adopt a more careful approach towards trademark infringement, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)